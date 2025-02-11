2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cincinnati Bengals could be poised to say goodbye to Tee Higgins in 2025 NFL Free Agency, and if that’s the case, they are going to have to be prepared to bring in someone else who is ready to take his targets at that “X” position.

Not to mention, the Bengals would have to convince Burrow that saving the money on not bringing back Higgins was worth it in some way. Tetairoa McMillan’s value in this draft seems to be all over the board but he would be a huge steal at this spot in my opinion. The Bengals swap out one playmaker for another.

18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7): Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

This past season made the Seahawks’ initial course of action in the 2025 offseason very clear: They need help on the offensive line and fast. The Seahawks have Charles Cross at the left tackle position but Kelvin Banks might be able to slide inside to the left guard position at the next level, or maybe the Seahawks would view him as a potential long-term option at right tackle. He’d have to work on playing that side, but in time it could be a fit.

One way or another, upgrading the talent on the offensive line is essential and Banks is arguably the best player on the board here.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7): Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

I’m not entirely sure how high he is going to be able to rise during the NFL Draft process, but it wouldn’t be shocking at all to see the Buccaneers go after another player for the defensive front in this year’s draft.

Mike Green was dominant this past season at Marshall coming off the edge as a pass rusher and with the Bucs dealing with the potential losses of free agents Anthony Nelson and former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, they could be in the market here.

20. Denver Broncos (10-7): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said recently that his top “must have” for the 2025 offseason is a “Joker” for the offense. The Joker position in Payton’s offense is a running back or tight end with elite skills as a receiver, and Colston Loveland is one of the guys in this class who fits the bill.

The Broncos’ leading receiver last season at the tight end position was Adam Trautman with 188 yards. This is a position that, if they get the right guy in place, could unlock the next level of Bo Nix’s game.