2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a long-term answer at the quarterback position. While they are the early betting favorites for Aaron Rodgers, even adding a guy like Rodgers is only going to hold down the fort for a year or two.

Making the play for a veteran and drafting someone to sit for a bit is not the worst idea for Pittsburgh. They desperately need a solution and plan here or they are going to likely end up making wholesale changes in the very near future.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I don’t know that there’s any way we’re going to see Jim Harbaugh leave the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft without one of his guys from his time at Michigan. Players like Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland make way too much sense if they are still on the board when the Chargers are on the clock.

Harbaugh always is going to be looking to invest in the trenches on either side of the ball, which is why his teams are always in the thick of things no matter what level of football we’re talking about.

Kenneth Grant can come in and be an athletic disruptor on the interior defensive line for him immediately.

23. Green Bay Packers (11-6): Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

There might not be a more perfect fit for the Green Bay Packers in the first round of this year’s draft than Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron. One thing Packers GM Brian Gutekunst values above all is versatility, and Barron has that in spades.

Whether he was being asked to play outside corner, in the slot, dime linebacker – it didn’t matter. Barron made a ton of plays for the Longhorns and he fits exactly what the Packers need in the defensive backfield right now.

24. Minnesota Vikings (14-3): Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

We saw the Minnesota Vikings go after a ton of guys to bolster their pass rush last offseason. They brought in Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard, and Dallas Turner. While they undoubtedly will want to continue adding guys to that defensive front, they also need more defensive backs to take advantage of the aggressive nature of defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Shavon Revel would have been a top-15 lock if not for an injury this past season and he’s got the potential to be a steal for the Vikings here, and someone with top-tier ball skills.