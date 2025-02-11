2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

25. Houston Texans (10-7): Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

If the Houston Texans can come away from the first round of this year’s draft with Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen, I think they’d be doing backflips in the draft room.

Nolen is a tremendous rusher from the interior defensive line and would give the Texans a player who can dominate in one-on-one opportunities with all of the attention that players like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter attract off the edge.

26. Los Angeles Rams (10-7): Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

We are likely just weeks if not days away from hearing about the Los Angeles Rams shipping off Cooper Kupp to his next NFL destination. With that in mind, this team is obviously in the market to upgrade their offensive weaponry in 2025. It wouldn’t be shocking to find out that this team is interested in a big move up the board for someone like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland after their reported interest in Brock Bowers last year.

Could we see the Rams go after a playmaker early in the 2025 NFL Draft? Especially if Kupp is getting traded, this has to be an option.

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5): Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Baltimore Ravens have the true luxury of going after the best player on their board with a pick like this and while they could very well go for someone on the defensive front, it might not be a bad idea to add another weapon in the passing game to the mix.

We know the Ravens are going to continue to run the ball down teams’s throats, but having playmakers for Lamar Jackson to spread the ball to is critical for this team winning in January. Matthew Golden could be an ideal third option behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman at receiver.

28. Detroit Lions (15-2): Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions obviously need to add players to the defensive front after the complete debacle we witnessed this past season with all of the injuries they suffered. Especially with Aidan Hutchinson coming off of a major injury, reinforcements are needed off the edge.

Shemar Stewart has elite athletic traits and size on the defensive front, and while he’s listed as an EDGE I think he can end up playing all over the defensive line as needed. He’s going to be a weapon at the next level.