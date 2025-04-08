2025 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos ascend to Super Bowl contender status

Round 3-6

85. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

It's time for the Denver Broncos to add to their defense. While the defense looks truly elite on paper, the defensive line could go through some transition in the next offseason or so. There's every reason in the book for the Broncos to use one of their top-100 picks on a defensive tackle. Shemar Turner is the pick in the third round.

The team did just re-sign DJ Jones, but Malcolm Roach's contract is currently set to expire following the 2025 NFL Season, so they may need an additional body here.

122. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

There are so many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft that it would be malpractice for the team to not take one. They signed Evan Engram in free agency, but Engram is not a true in-line tight end and is a short-term solution here on a two-year deal.

Jake Briningstool could hang in the TE room alongside Engram and Adam Trautman before hopefully becoming their long-term option at this position. Denver has oddly had bottom-tier tight end production for years now.

191. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Jaydon Blue could be one of multiple running backs that the Denver Broncos take in the 2025 NFL Draft. With their current RB room featuring players like Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, the need for two backs in the NFL Draft is present.

And again, like tight end, it's a deep class, so it would not be wise for Denver to only take one back. You can always shift players around or even trade them in the event that scenario were to pop up. Denver hopes that their re-made RB room is a top one for years to come.

197. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Being that both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are getting up there in age, it would also be smart for the Broncos to at least use a Day 3 pick on a developmental tackle. Jack Nelson is the pick here with the Broncos sixth-round pick.

208. Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

With their third sixth-round pick, the Broncos add another young player to their secondary, drafting Justin Walley from Minnesota, capping off what could be a draft class that helps Denver ascend to Super Bowl contender status.