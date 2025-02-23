2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team to follow in the 2025 NFL Offseason. We know pretty confidently that the team probably isn’t going to bring Russell Wilson back. That is indeed the right move. The Steelers were 10-3 at one point and ended up losing their final five games of the season with Wilson as the starter, including their lone playoff game.

Wilson just isn’t a starting-caliber QB anymore. He would be a great backup option for another team. The Steelers could try to retain Justin Fields, but I have no idea what their goal would be with the iffy Fields under center. He isn’t a franchise QB, either. With them picking where they are, it would take a haul to move up in the first round to get into QB range.

They will take cornerback Shavon Revel from East Carolina here in this NFL Mock Draft. It’s a position of need for the team and could help the defense remain playing at a high level.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is going to be a very good pro football player. He comes from a long line of stud Ohio State wide receivers who have made it big in the NFL. OSU is legitimately turning into a wide receiver factory.

Egbuka fills a huge need for LA - this team does need another wide receiver. Now yes, Egbuka isn’t a big-bodied “X,” but he can do just about anything you ask of him and has a great shot to have a consistent, long NFL career. The Chargers broke out a bit in 2024 and won 11 games, but they got blown out in the first round of the NFL playoffs against the Houston Texans.

This may have simply boiled down to a talent issue - most of the players that were on the Chargers during their 5-12 season last year were on the team in 2024. Another offseason of acquiring top talent should have LA on the brink of contention.