2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

25. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans really had an identical season to 2023 if you think about in. In 2023 and 2024, they went 10-7, won the AFC South, and won one playoff game, losing in the Divisional Round. And what I will say about this team is that many in the NFL landscape did kind of think the Texans regressed a bit from 2023. However, despite the apparent regression, they still made it into the second round of the postseason.

With the right offseason additions, Houston could be a contender. The AFC South is quite weak unless the Colts and Jaguars figure something out - the Titans are a non-factor for the next couple of seasons.

CJ Stroud has to play better, but Houston does need to improve their offensive line. However, in this NFL Mock Draft, they take Tyleik Williams from Ohio State and beef up their defensive line. With the interior offensive line; that unit can be addressed in free agency. And plus, Houston does need some immediate production from their iOL, so that was my primary reason for not taking that position in this mock draft.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Rams are prepared to move on from Cooper Kupp, but there have been some rumblings that this team could also part ways with Matthew Stafford for the right price. I will believe it when I see it, but I guess you never know, especially in today’s aggressive NFL. The Rams take Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons here at pick 26 in this mock draft.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson is a free agent, so perhaps LA wants to bank on Josh Simmons becoming their long-term LT. The team has done a nice job at rebuilding their defensive and offensive lines over the last few offseasons.

Wide receiver and cornerback could also be selections here for the LA Rams.