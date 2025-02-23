2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

I would keep an eye out for the Washington Commanders this coming offseason, as they have every reason to pull off a major move. Myles Garrett did request a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and if the Browns do listen to offers, it would not shock me if the Commanders were at the forefront of those offers.

This team defied all expectations in 2024 - they won 12 games in the regular season and came within one game of the Super Bowl with rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels. It was quite astounding to witness if you ask me.

They were playing with house money and do have some roster holes to fill, but with some of the most cap space in the NFL and a front office that clearly knows what they are doing, this team could be a true contender in 2025. I went with Nic Scourton, a pass rusher, at pick 29 in this NFL Mock Draft.

I would not be shocked to see this team target a wide receiver or even someone in in the secondary here in the first round. But if they trade for Garrett, this first-round pick heads to Cleveland.

30. Buffalo Bills - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

At pick 30, the Buffalo Bills take Nick Emmanwori, a safety from South Carolina. The Bills, yet again, lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a dramatic postseason game, but Josh Allen did win the NFL MVP award in 2024. Buffalo does need another wide receiver, some younger bodies on the defensive line, and some help in the secondary.

They will grab a tough, hard-hitting, physical safety at pick 30. We did kind of see the Bills secondary get exposed at times in the 2024 NFL Season. It would not shock me to see the Bills going secondary here in the 2025 NFL Draft.