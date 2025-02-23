2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Kansas City Chiefs need to find a long-term solution at left tackle. They’ve got the best interior offensive line in the NFL with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith. However, Smith is a free agent and could reset the guard market, so the Chiefs may also have to find a starting RG for 2025.

However, even if Trey Smith leaves, the LT position is a more urgent need for this team. You can find a competent starting iOL in free agency quite easily. The Chiefs take Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery at pick 31.

The team will be able to pick a position of need rather than just going for the best player available, but KC also needs a true RB1, another wide receiver, and could need another linebacker and safety if Nick Bolton and Justin Reid leave in free agency.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles keep true to their colors and take defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at pick 32. With Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Zack Baun all set to hit the free agency market in 2025, Howie Roseman may not be able to retain all three.

There may be a DL vacancy, so Michigan DT Kenneth Grant is the pick here. It’s clear that Roseman will not shy away from loading up along the defensive line, and he does it here with Grant, as he comes into a stacked situation.

Notably, the Eagles recently lost former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints to be their new head coach, but stud defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is poised to return for his second year on the job in 2025.

Let’s see how the second round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft looks.