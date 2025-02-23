2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

Round 3
Here is the third round of our latest NFL Mock Draft. Let's highlight the most notable picks again
65. New York Giants - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
67. Cleveland Browns - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
68. Las Vegas Raiders - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
69. New England Patriots - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
71. New Orleans Saints - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
72. Chicago Bears - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
73. Las Vegas Raiders - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
74. Carolina Panthers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
75. San Francisco 49ers - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
76. Dallas Cowboys - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
77. New England Patriots - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
78. Arizona Cardinals - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
79. Washington Commanders - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
80. Indianapolis Colts - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
82. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Gunnar Helm, DT, Texas
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
85. Denver Broncos - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
87. Green Bay Packers - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
89. Houston Texans - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
90. Los Angeles Rams - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
91. Baltimore Ravens - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
92. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ) - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
93. New Orleans Saints - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
94. Cleveland Browns - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
97. Minnesota Vikings - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
98. Miami Dolphins - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
99. San Francisco 49ers - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
100. Los Angeles Rams - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
101. Detroit Lions - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
The New York Giants take Emery Jones from LSU to grab some more protection for their rookie QB, Shedeur Sanders. This is a do-or-die year for this front office and coaching staff, in my opinion. A few picks later, the Las Vegas Raiders take the very small but swift and agile Tez Johnson from Oregon. Johnson is the 'adoptive' brother of the Bo Nix family, believe it or not. This absolutely feels like a Raiders selection.
At pick 87, the Green Bay Packers take the high-rising Elijah Arroyo from Miami (FL). Arroyo may actually go in the second round in late-April, so this could be a huge steal for the Packers. With the 93rd selection in this mock draft, the New Orleans Saints take a developmental QB prospect in Quinn Ewers. This could be the first true project in the coaching career of new Saints coach, Kellen Moore. It will be interesting to see if Moore can be a QB guru as a head coach in the NFL.
There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. How did your team do?