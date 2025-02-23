2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

Round 3

Here is the third round of our latest NFL Mock Draft. Let's highlight the most notable picks again

65. New York Giants - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

67. Cleveland Browns - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

68. Las Vegas Raiders - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

69. New England Patriots - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

71. New Orleans Saints - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

72. Chicago Bears - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

73. Las Vegas Raiders - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

74. Carolina Panthers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

75. San Francisco 49ers - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

76. Dallas Cowboys - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

77. New England Patriots - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

78. Arizona Cardinals - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

79. Washington Commanders - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

80. Indianapolis Colts - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

82. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Gunnar Helm, DT, Texas

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

85. Denver Broncos - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

87. Green Bay Packers - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

89. Houston Texans - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

90. Los Angeles Rams - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

91. Baltimore Ravens - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

92. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ) - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

93. New Orleans Saints - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

94. Cleveland Browns - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

97. Minnesota Vikings - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

98. Miami Dolphins - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

99. San Francisco 49ers - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

100. Los Angeles Rams - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

101. Detroit Lions - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

The New York Giants take Emery Jones from LSU to grab some more protection for their rookie QB, Shedeur Sanders. This is a do-or-die year for this front office and coaching staff, in my opinion. A few picks later, the Las Vegas Raiders take the very small but swift and agile Tez Johnson from Oregon. Johnson is the 'adoptive' brother of the Bo Nix family, believe it or not. This absolutely feels like a Raiders selection.

At pick 87, the Green Bay Packers take the high-rising Elijah Arroyo from Miami (FL). Arroyo may actually go in the second round in late-April, so this could be a huge steal for the Packers. With the 93rd selection in this mock draft, the New Orleans Saints take a developmental QB prospect in Quinn Ewers. This could be the first true project in the coaching career of new Saints coach, Kellen Moore. It will be interesting to see if Moore can be a QB guru as a head coach in the NFL.

There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. How did your team do?