2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

A pick that feels certain from a mile away, the New York Giants use the third overall pick on Shedeur Sanders, and unless they are able to trade for a veteran QB like Matthew Stafford, they will be taking a passer with their first-round pick.

I am not even going to list out the massive mistakes that the Giants have made in recent years, as we do that all the time here, but the mistakes were so egregious that the team really has no choice but to take whoever is left on the board between Ward or Sanders.

It's the situation this team is in, and you get the impression that they have to either make the playoffs in 2025 or show notable growth with a rookie QB. Joe Schoen may only have one more shot to get this right, and while Brian Daboll is not a bad head coach by any means, he's got a lot to prove as well. Can Shedeur Sanders save this broken franchise?

4. Carolina Panthers (via NE) - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Trade! It's back-to-back Colorado players, as the Carolina Panthers trade up four spots with the New England Patriots to take Travis Hunter, the dual-threat player who won the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Hunter may be best at cornerback, but the Panthers do have a notable need at wide receiver. Bryce Young needs another weapon, and Hunter could be that for them.

I would also almost say that in the Panthers specific situation, they would have more value in Hunter as a wide receiver who occasionally appears on defense in certain packages. Young showed a lot of growth after his benching in 2024, so it is now up to him to take that next step, but it is also up to the Panthers to give him another weapon as well.