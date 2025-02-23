2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

A pick that makes a ton of sense is Mason Graham heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick five in this NFL Mock Draft. The Jags hired Liam Coen to be their new head coach, which was a solid move. The team has to get more stout in the trenches and also have to finally figure out how to make something consistently work with Trevor Lawrence.

I will say that Lawrence probably hasn't been quite as good as many of us thought he would be when he entered the league in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Jags have now had multiple head coaches and general managers during his four years in the NFL.

That simply isn't sustainable, so something has to get worked out. The Jaguars should look to improve both their offensive line and defensive line this coming offseason, and adding another wide receiver would also make sense, as Christian Kirk could be on his way out the door.

Tight end could be a need as well depending on what they do with Evan Engram.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Las Vegas Raiders take Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty with pick six. This is quite high for a running back, but Jeanty does truly seem special. He'll instantly beef up this Raiders run game, which was the worst in the NFL last year.

Pete Carroll is also the head coach, and we know what kind of offense he likes to run. All in all, Jeanty fills a need and fits the team quite well. Some may disagree with a running back going this high, but we've kind of seen a resurgence in the RB position in recent years.

The clear-cut best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft is Ashton Jeanty. He heads to Vegas.