2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers do have a need in the secondary, specifically at cornerback. Charvarius Ward is a free agent, and it does not seem like San Fran is going to bring him back. They could get younger and better at the position by drafting Will Johnson, the top CB out of Michigan with pick 11.

The Niners had another season marred by injuries, and when you look at their recent history, their 'down' years are almost always due to being horribly injured. You have to wonder if this team needs to redo their training and recovery staff.

The team has a huge decision to make about the futures of Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy. It's pretty much a foregone conclusion that the team will be moving on from Samuel in some capacity this offseason. But will they pay Brock Purdy $60 million per year if that's what it takes? Maybe. Maybe not.

We'll know quite a bit about the team when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. Do not be surprised if they target defense.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Dallas Cowboys grab Luther Burden at pick 12. They do need a WR2 alongside CeeDee Lamb, so this is a good selection. However, Dallas is almost always dysfunctional as long as Jerry Jones is running the show. They moved on from Mike McCarthy and seemed to fool around with the contracts of Dak Prescott and Lamb.

It's not clear at this point what they will do with Micah Parsons - if they elect to trade him, Dallas will have a huge need for another pass rusher. In this instance, they extend Parsons and add another key player on offense. Running back is also a huge need for this team as well, but WR could be the play here with Ashton Jeanty off the board.