2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

It would be wise for the Miami Dolphins to get more stout in the trenches. At pick 13, they do just that. The Dolphins truly have two major issues, and they aren't easy to fix. Firstly, their QB, Tua Tagovailoa, simply cannot stay consistently healthy, and he seems to be a perfectly average QB with all things considered.

They paid him recently, but he's got virtually nothing to show for. When he's on the field and things are right and solid around him, he's an effective QB. It's not great that a QB plays based on how his circumstances are. With a team investing millions upon millions of dollars into a franchise QB, you'd ideally want them to be among the elite at the position.

Miami also can't play in the cold, so I took Kelvin Banks Jr here at pick 13. Perhaps getting stronger in the trenches helps this team shed the 'can't play in the cold' label. This could also elevate the play of their QB.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker will be an immediate starter for the Indianapolis Colts at pick 14. Indy does have some needs along the interior of the offensive line, but they do have a much bigger issue - Anthony Richardson simply isn't a viable QB in the NFL. Heck, he may not even be a good backup-caliber passer. The Colts have to kind of hope for a miracle in 2025. Perhaps Richardson hits his stride somehow. If not, I could envision this franchise looking a lot different in the future.

They do largely have a solid roster and a good bit of talent on either side of the ball. Tyler Booker will be a very good pro and someone Indy will be able to rely on.