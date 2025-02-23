2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

17. Chicago Bears (via CIN) - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

In the trade down with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears are actually still able to get a very good prospect for their team. Armand Membou is someone who is probably going to kick inside to the interior offensive line at the NFL level, but that is perfectly OK.

Chicago has to get stronger along the offensive line, but with that said, Caleb Williams seems to be a QB that will always take a lot of sacks. That might not be something he can avoid - it could simply be his play style.

The Bears hired Ben Johnson to be their new head coach, which was a move that definitely caught the attention of many people across the NFL. With a strong offensive mind now in the building and them also hiring a very good defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen, this is not a team to mess with in 2025.

A Wild Card berth is absolutely on the table for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Season.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Seattle Seahawks are going to eventually have to find a long-term QB replacement for Geno Smith, who is a 'good' QB at best. Seattle isn't going to win a Super Bowl with Smith under center, and after his 2022 breakout season, he has regressed in 2023 and 2024.

With no QB available at pick 18, Seattle takes Jalon Walker, the LB/EDGE from Georgia. Mike Macdonald gets another toy for the defensive side of the ball, but Seattle does have huge needs along the offensive line. That could be the way they go with the 18th pick.

They also may have a big decision to make in the offseason about the future of DK Metcalf. There could be major change on the horizon for the Seahawks.