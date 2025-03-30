2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

67. Cleveland Browns: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

71. New Orleans Saints: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

72. Chicago Bears: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

73. New York Jets: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

74. Carolina Panthers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

75. San Francisco 49ers: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

76. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

77. New England Patriots: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

78. Arizona Cardinals: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

79. Houston Texans: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

80. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

82. Seattle Seahawks: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

85. Denver Broncos: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

87. Green Bay Packers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

89. Houston Texans: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

90. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

91. Baltimore Ravens: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma

92. Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

93. New Orleans Saints: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

94. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

97. Minnesota Vikings: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

98. Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

99. New York Giants: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

100. San Francisco 49ers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

101. Los Angeles Rams: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

102. Detroit Lions: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Here in the third round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, we have a number of teams getting a little risky at the quarterback position.

Both of the New York teams took some shots on quarterbacks here with the Giants taking Tyler Shough and the Jets taking Quinn Ewers. I love the idea of Ewers going to the Jets as the backup and possible down-the-road option behind Justin Fields. He has the makeup of the ideal backup in the NFL with his football IQ and athletic traits, even if he doesn’t work out as a full-time starter.

Tyler Shough spent seven years at the collegiate level and finally put it together this past year at Louisville. He joins the ridiculously crowded QB room with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito.

A couple of AFC playoff teams here get some running backs late in the round with Cam Skattebo going to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bhayshul Tuten going to the Chiefs. Those two guys just really seem to scream out the culture of each of those teams.