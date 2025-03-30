2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
67. Cleveland Browns: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
71. New Orleans Saints: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
72. Chicago Bears: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss
73. New York Jets: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
74. Carolina Panthers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
75. San Francisco 49ers: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
76. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
77. New England Patriots: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
78. Arizona Cardinals: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
79. Houston Texans: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
80. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
82. Seattle Seahawks: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
85. Denver Broncos: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
87. Green Bay Packers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
89. Houston Texans: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
90. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
91. Baltimore Ravens: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma
92. Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
93. New Orleans Saints: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
94. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
97. Minnesota Vikings: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
98. Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
99. New York Giants: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
100. San Francisco 49ers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
101. Los Angeles Rams: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
102. Detroit Lions: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Here in the third round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, we have a number of teams getting a little risky at the quarterback position.
Both of the New York teams took some shots on quarterbacks here with the Giants taking Tyler Shough and the Jets taking Quinn Ewers. I love the idea of Ewers going to the Jets as the backup and possible down-the-road option behind Justin Fields. He has the makeup of the ideal backup in the NFL with his football IQ and athletic traits, even if he doesn’t work out as a full-time starter.
Tyler Shough spent seven years at the collegiate level and finally put it together this past year at Louisville. He joins the ridiculously crowded QB room with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito.
A couple of AFC playoff teams here get some running backs late in the round with Cam Skattebo going to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bhayshul Tuten going to the Chiefs. Those two guys just really seem to scream out the culture of each of those teams.