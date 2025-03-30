2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars are quickly becoming one of the most boring teams in the first round of our 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenarios. So maybe instead of explaining for the millionth time why Mason Graham makes sense here, let’s explore why this is really the only legitimate option for them.

First of all, the Jaguars hired James Gladstone, who looks like he could be straight out of college, to run the team as general manager. Gladstone understands that building a true contender happens in the trenches since that’s been the philosophy of the Los Angeles Rams over the last handful of years.

Second, there is really no other overly appealing option here for the Jags. There’s not a clear top-flight edge or cornerback. They would be reaching for any other position. Graham is just the best combination of value and positional need and there’s no avoiding it at this point.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders can’t put every egg into the Geno Smith basket. They have a chance in this mock draft to hedge their bets a little bit and go after a possible successor to Smith with Shedeur Sanders coming in as the heir apparent.

Smith should do a good job of raising the floor at the quarterback position for the time being. He was obviously quite good for the Seattle Seahawks. But there is bound to be a wall or dropoff of some kind at some point, and the Raiders need to be ready.

Shedeur is honestly pretty comparable as a prospect to what we’ve seen from Geno over the last handful of years. He’s a good ball distributor, competitor, and point guard at the position who obviously struggles when the protection breaks down. Sanders took way too many sacks at Colorado but he always got back up. He’d be a nice QB of the future for the Raiders in their current structure.