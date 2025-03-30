2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New York Jets are going to be a really fascinating team in the 2025 NFL Draft class as far as watching for a surprise team to take a quarterback. After signing Justin Fields to a multi-year deal, I think they are pretty locked in to seeing if he could work, but when teams fall in love with quarterbacks, they are willing to forsake the optics to take them.

With that being said, the investment in Fields would seem to indicate the Jets are serious about building around him as opposed to building beyond him and they need another offensive tackle. Even after drafting Olu Fashanu last year, the Jets lost both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses in 2025 and need another starter.

Armand Membou has been touted as possibly the best overall offensive tackle in this class, and given that he plays on the right side, he could be the ideal first-round fit for the Jets.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Ideally, the Panthers would be able to get Abdul Carter from this draft class. That’s becoming increasingly less likely by the day, so they’re going to be a team where we should watch out for some first-round creativity.

The Panthers have one of the best young defensive minds in the league in Ejiro Evero, whose personnel on that side of the ball has been nothing short of abysmal the last couple of years. Evero is a defensive backs guy by trade, and I think he would absolutely love a playmaker like Jahdae Barron to pair up with the recently re-signed Jaycee Horn and incoming free agent safety Trevon Moehrig.

Those three guys would give the Panthers a trio of absolute bash brothers in the defensive backfield, guys who can shrink the field for the opposing offense and make plays on the football.