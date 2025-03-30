2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Whoever the Atlanta Falcons end up taking here with this selection, it has to be someone for the defensive front four, right? The Falcons have passed on defensive players for so many years in a row with their top picks and we finally saw it cost them dearly in 2024 as they were one of the worst pass rushing teams in the NFL.

They could take any number of players in this slot whether it’s Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, Mykel Williams, or even an interior player after moving on from longtime franchise staple Grady Jarrett (who is now with the Chicago Bears). There are a lot of really quality defensive linemen in this class but Shemar Stewart is someone who might carry that “boom or bust” label. His production at Texas A&M has given people pause but his athletic traits and projection to the next level are off the charts.

This is a risk worth taking if you’re the Falcons, who are likely going to use this draft class to absolutely load up on the defensive side.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Dating back to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, there are two things Jonathan Gannon knows you can’t have too many of on your roster in today’s NFL: Pass rushers and Georgia Bulldogs.

The strategy of drafting as many Georgia players as possible has really worked out well for the Eagles, who have won the NFC twice in the past three years and won the Super Bowl this past year. Maybe it would be wise for Gannon to bring some more of that flavor to Arizona and see if it will work out for him.

All kidding aside, the defensive front is going to be emphasized heavily by the Cardinals in this draft and you could see any number of options for them here at pick 16. They are in an almost identical boat to the team picking ahead of them – the Atlanta Falcons. Gannon simply needs the best pass rusher on his board, and they can take advantage of the depth of this defensive line class after that in rounds two and three.