2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

After cutting Evan Engram, the discussion over the tight end position for the Jacksonville Jaguars has taken an interesting turn. We typically pencil in Mason Graham for this slot, and that could very well end up happening, but the Jaguars might like Warren’s mismatch capabilities and could view him as an elite chess piece for Liam Coen’s offense. Warren is arguably the top offensive weapon in this draft behind Travis Hunter, which is saying something.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders made one of the biggest, boldest moves so far this offseason by swinging a trade for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. With the arrival of Smith, the complexion of the Raiders’ offseason has changed drastically. Now, they can be aggressive in adding weapons and getting a running back like Jeanty to upgrade the offensive arsenal along with Brock Bowers would be massive for Pete Carroll and company.

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jets brought in former first-round pick Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback for the next couple of years at $20 million per season. First-year GM Darren Mougey obviously believes Fields showed enough as a starter to warrant a long look, but one of the biggest issues Fields faced in Chicago was a horrendous offensive line. With Olu Fashanu set to take over at left tackle, the Jets need to replace Morgan Moses on the right side and Membou can be a day one starter.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers are already spending big money on the defensive side of the ball but getting pass rush off the edge might have to wait until the 2025 NFL Draft. Long-term pieces, anyway. The Panthers’ additions to the interior defensive line set this team up well to rush from the inside out, but a player like Jalon Walker would be a substantial upgrade off the edge and has the ability to get 10 sacks per season.