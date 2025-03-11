2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

After signing Darius Slay, the Pittsburgh Steelers double up on the cornerback position with one of the best values of any team in the first round of this mock draft. Will Johnson would be an immediate starter and would really give the Steelers a top-tier young duo at corner with a grizzled veteran in Slay in the mix. The Steelers obviously made the blockbuster trade for DK Metcalf, but who will be on the way to play QB? Is Aaron Rodgers going to finish his NFL career in Pittsburgh?

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Chargers have already addressed a couple of major needs by re-signing EDGE rusher Khalil Mack as well as bringing in free agent running back Najee Harris on a one-year deal. The decision to bring in Harris doesn’t prevent the Chargers from taking a round one running back but I also think they could find Emeka Egbuka intriguing here. He can play inside or outside and give Justin Herbert another reliable target along with Ladd McConkey and hopefully additional progression from Quentin Johnston.

23. Green Bay Packers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Green Bay Packers are already focused on adding players to the secondary with Nate Hobbs coming over from the Raiders, but they might be interested in adding more to the defensive front seven. Specifically, the Packers could be looking to upgrade their EDGE position and while Jihaad Campbell played off-ball linebacker at Alabama, he started off as an EDGE and has NFL starter traits when it comes to his pass rush abilities. The Packers love versatility and they love athletic unicorns, so Campbell is really the perfect fit for them.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

After losing Camryn Bynum to the Indianapolis Colts in NFL free agency, the Minnesota Vikings might be on the lookout for the top safety available with their first-round pick in 2025. Luckily for them, both Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori are on the board here. And while Starks might be the safer pick, you can’t help but wonder if the Vikings will be scared off of Georgia safeties and on a more serious note, whether Nick Emmanwori will be viewed as a better all-around fit for Brian Flores’s attacking defense.