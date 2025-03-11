2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

29. Washington Commanders: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

After trading for both Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, the Washington Commanders have effectively crossed two major to-do items off the list in 2025. But even after the addition of Deebo Samuel, I don’t think the Commanders are going to shy away from bringing in a player like Luther Burden if he’s still on the board here. The Deebo Samuel trade was a dart throw. This is a move made for the long haul. Adam Peters loves to load up on receivers, anyway.

30. Buffalo Bills: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Buffalo Bills have been hard at work already this offseason making moves to upgrade both sides of the ball. I loved the moves they made to re-sign Khalil Shakir to a big-money deal as well as bringing in Josh Palmer in free agency. Michael Hoecht was an underrated addition as well, and the contracts for Greg Rousseau and Josh Allen were great rewards for the team’s top in-house players. James Pearce Jr. is a steal this late and brings more heat off the edge.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a couple of key pieces on the offensive line, but they appear poised to already have replacements in mind for those guys. They shift their attention in this 2025 NFL mock draft to the defensive front, where Chris Jones is getting older, and the team lost Turk Wharton to the Panthers on a big-money deal. This year’s defensive line class is outrageously good, and a player like Harmon should easily be gone 10 picks earlier than this.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

After losing Josh Sweat (Cardinals) and Milton Williams (Patriots) in NFL free agency, do we really think that the Eagles are going any other direction here except for the defensive front? Howie Roseman is probably already losing sleep over not having a fully stacked deck on the defensive front. Donovan Ezeiruaku can help replace the production being left behind by the likes of Sweat and Brandon Graham.