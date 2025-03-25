2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

While we want to keep these mock draft projections as exciting as possible and explore as many options as possible, the idea of the Jaguars passing on Mason Graham given the state of their defense just seems too foolish to explore. Some other recent mock drafts have had the Jaguars going with someone like Jalon Walker here, but that would likely mean saying goodbye to Travon Walker. Mason Graham is a safe bet.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Another safe bet for your 2025 NFL mock draft projections is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders might take a quarterback here if Shedeur Sanders is still on the board, but after acquiring Geno Smith, they need to get a strong running game going. Jeanty is the best back in this class and even though there are some rumors Omarion Hampton could catch him, I still believe he’s RB1.

7. New York Jets: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New York Jets go with arguably the best player on the board here in Will Campbell, who is pretty routinely projected to land with their division rival New England Patriots. Campbell is a stud but there are questions about whether he’ll be a tackle or guard at the next level. The Jets lost both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to NFL free agency, so they can afford to pick Campbell and pair him up with 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu however they see fit.

8. Carolina Panthers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Almost every 2025 NFL mock draft scenario we create has the Carolina Panthers taking Jalon Walker here, but what if they want to go with a more “traditional” player off the edge? Shemar Stewart is a tremendous talent when it comes to his overall size and athleticism, but his production in college has raised some eyebrows, and not in the best way. He racked up pressures but didn’t have a ton of sacks or tackles for loss. He’s a bit of a projection but the kind NFL teams usually love to take chances on.