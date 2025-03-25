2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

There are a lot of folks who think that NFL teams are higher on Malaki Starks than the media seems to be, and he’s got the type of talent to step right in and be a Pro Bowl level player from Day 1. Starks can play the deep free safety, he can come into the box, or he can match up in the slot. There’s a lot to like about his game from his range and instincts to the maturity you see from him on the field. He’ll be considered one of the “safe” picks of this class.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Is this the absolute floor for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren? He could go as high as 5th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars or he could drop a little bit but I don’t see him falling past the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have built an impressive array of weapons offensively but they don’t currently have a playmaker at the tight end position and Warren is exactly that. If Warren falls out of the top 10 picks, it’ll be interesting to see if teams will consider moving up to get him.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

Whatever direction you want to take it, I think the Falcons are just going to take the best defensive player on their board overall. That could end up being a different player depending on the day of the week. Mike Green, Jihaad Campbell, Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, maybe even Jahdae Barron. It doesn’t matter who you put in this slot, but if the Falcons don’t go defense, I will be completely shocked. Jihaad Campbell can play off the ball but some teams view him as an every-down EDGE guy at the next level.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Arizona Cardinals went after Josh Sweat in NFL free agency and they’ve attempted to upgrade their defensive front and overall pass rush. They should be all but guaranteed to continue upgrading that area of the team with this selection, maybe even moving up to do so. Mykel Williams is a player who had top-five hype at one point and could end up being a great value for the Cardinals here in the middle of round one.