2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

We’re no longer waiting to find out if the Bengals are going to pay Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, but we are still waiting to find out if they’re going to pay Trey Hendrickson. And while the Bengals work that out, they still need help off the edge. Hendrickson is already into his 30s as well, so a youth movement off the edge is necessary. Mike Green was one of the most dominant pass rushers at the college level this past season and has the potential to be the best pass rusher in this class.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The availability of Tetairoa McMillan could make this a difficult situation for the Seattle Seahawks. There is the obvious void that has been left behind by wide receiver DK Metcalf, though the Seahawks have attempted to fill that void temporarily with guys like Cooper Kupp and Marques Valdez-Scantling. But those additions aren’t going to be long-term fixes. As much as the Seahawks need help on the offensive line, the value of McMillan at this pick slot could be too good to pass on.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Todd Bowles knows how to maximize talent on the defensive side of the ball, and coaches like Bowles are going to fall in love with the versatility of a player like Jahdae Barron. As much time as teams are spending in their nickel and dime formations defensively these days, a versatile chess piece like Barron can be the difference in tight games. Barron has played safety, slot corner, outside corner, dime linebacker, and he’s thrived in every role. His combination of aggressiveness and instincts shrinks the field for offenses.

20. Denver Broncos: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I think we’re shaping up for the Denver Broncos to go one of two directions with this pick. They could either take the top running back on their board (biggest need offensively) or they could take advantage of the depth of the defensive line in this year’s class. If they determine that someone like TreVeyon Henderson is 1st-round worthy, then he’s a no-brainer at this slot. But Kenneth Grant is over 330 pounds and moves like a light defensive end. Guys like that don’t grow on trees.