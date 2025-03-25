2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

And Jalen Milroe is back in the first round discussion for the first time in a long time here on NFL Spin Zone. This isn’t meant to be a hot take, even though it might seem like one, but teams that have specific convictions on quarterbacks are apt to do rather shocking things. Think about the Michael Penix Jr. pick last year for Atlanta, or how the Bo Nix selection was received for Denver. Expect the unexpected. The Steelers could sign Aaron Rodgers and add Milroe as their QB of the future. They won’t be able to wait until late in round 3 to get him, in my estimation.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

One way or another, Jim Harbaugh is going to have himself a Michigan Wolverine in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, I reckon. Last year, the Chargers took Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey at the top of their rookie class, and those were both absolutely grand slam selections. This year, they get Colston Loveland to add to the mix after missing out on Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency. They know they have a need for a better pass-catching option at tight end and Loveland already knows the offense.

23. Green Bay Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Green Bay Packers have yet to trade Jaire Alexander at the time of his writing, but it seems like Alexander has finally worn out his welcome in Green Bay. Eric Stokes is gone. The Packers have an obvious need at the outside cornerback position and they probably wouldn’t be able to believe their eyes if Will Johnson was staring them in the face with this pick. Maybe people are overthinking Johnson but he could be the best value of the 1st round if this pick happens.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

There are few defensive players in this year’s draft class with the type of traits Nick Emmanwori has. This guy is a perfect 10/10 on the RAS scale and would be such a valuable piece for a defensive coordinator like Brian Flores who likes to attack the line of scrimmage and blitz more than anyone else. Emmanwori’s size and athleticism make him a unique matchup player in situations similar to Derwin James or Kyle Hamilton.