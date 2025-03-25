2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

25. Houston Texans: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Texans have done a decent job of reloading their offensive line with at least some recognizable names this offseason after trading Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, but the reset is likely to continue into the 2025 NFL Draft. Houston would be lucky to land a player like Kelvin Banks this late in round one, an athletic player who has gone up against the best pass rushers in the country consistently and has the ability to play either tackle or guard at the next level.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Here we have another potential surprise selection in round one. This is the range of picks where anything is possible because some of these teams won’t be picking until the late second round and some of them don’t have second-round picks at all. The Rams would fit the latter description. Carson Schwesinger might be the best pure off-ball linebacker in this class and he’s right in the Rams’ backyard. He would provide a nice upgrade to their second level and if they want him, this is the only way they’re getting him barring a trade down the board.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Baltimore Ravens always find themselves a great value in the NFL Draft and this would be no different. Donovan Ezeiruaku is one of those prospects whose production screams first-rounder, his traits scream first-rounder, and for whatever reason, more people don’t talk about him. He will probably end up going in the later portion of the first round to a team like the Ravens and racking up 10 sacks a year.

28. Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

This pick just feels like it’s destiny at this point. The Detroit Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in NFL Free Agency and they have an obvious need on the interior offensive line. With Ben Johnson off to the Chicago Bears, they can’t risk a dropoff offensively due to the loss of their offensive coordinator and a worse offensive line. Zabel played tackle at North Dakota State and was outstanding during the week of Senior Bowl practices when he was asked to play on the interior. He’d be a Day 1 starter.