2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, I’m extremely curious what we can expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before the start of NFL Free Agency, there were plenty of scenarios that made sense given some projected departures, like wide receiver Chris Godwin. But the Bucs continued to take care of their own, bringing back Godwin on a big-money deal.

This team’s chances of winning the NFC South yet again in 2025 likely hinge on being able to finish games defensively and they need finishers in the pass rush department to get it done. They already brought in Haason Reddick as a free agent acquisition but could we see them go after another hybrid player?

There are some rumors that NFL teams could view Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell as a full-time EDGE player, which is what he started off as at Alabama before they couldn’t keep him off the field any longer and switched him to off-ball linebacker. Even in that role, he still proved he’s a pressure player. This would be a fun landing spot for him.

20. Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Denver Broncos fans have been complaining about mock draft fatigue with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, so how about a little variance for you? Variety is the spice of life, as they say, right?

The Broncos added Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw to their defense already this offseason and while they need to upgrade their offensive weaponry around Bo Nix, the best player on the board here is Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron. And Barron just so happens to have a very interesting connection to the Broncos.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is cousins with Terry Joseph, the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Texas Longhorns. That could end up being a substantial connection as the Broncos seek to upgrade their secondary. Barron can play all over the formation and could help the Broncos shut teams down late in the year whether he’s playing the slot, outside, or even playing deep safety while Talanoa Hufanga comes into the box.