2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

23. Green Bay Packers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

It’s been kind of refreshing to see the Green Bay Packers go after some big-time targets in NFL free agency the last couple of years after they sort of became known for sitting out of free agency for the most part. Last year, they brought in Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, two absolute home run signings.

This year, they brought in Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs, a couple of moves that won’t move the needle quite as much but still upgrade an already stellar roster being assembled by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. What’s the next step for this Packers team?

They need pass rush help to get them over the hump in January. A guy like Mike Green out of Marshall could go as high as the top-10 picks overall, so to have him sitting here at 23 would be a gift from the football gods. The Packers get some additional and much-needed juice off the edge with this pick.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

We’re about to find out just how confident Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell really is in young quarterback JJ McCarthy, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Vikings are allegedly one of the teams that Aaron Rodgers would be intrigued by, which is absolutely hilarious for those who remember the Brett Favre saga. Rodgers’s career arc has mirrored his in a bizarre way at this point.

Regardless of what happens at quarterback, the Vikings are rapidly putting together a tremendous looking defense. They brought in some big names for the defensive front over the last two NFL Free Agency periods but they lost Camryn Bynum to the Colts and have a need next to Harrison Smith at safety.

Nick Emmanwori can be a weapon in a variety of ways for Brian Flores, playing in coverage, matching up against bigger players in the slot, and attacking the line of scrimmage.