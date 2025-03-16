2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

25. Houston Texans: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Houston Texans have made a couple of very curious moves in the 2025 offseason, sending offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in a huge trade as well as sending Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles. Those guys were massive investments for the Texans previously, but they are banking on some young guys coming and stepping into bigger roles

Texans general manager Nick Caserio cannot afford CJ Stroud to be taking unnecessary hits, however, so investing in the interior offensive line would not be a bad play here. Even with the addition of veteran Laken Tomlinson, the Texans could use some additional help in that area.

Maybe the best overall interior offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft class is North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel, who had an outstanding Senior Bowl proving he could switch from his natural left tackle position to pretty much anywhere on the interior offensive line in the pros.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most interesting teams in the NFC and they’ve got the rest of the division on notice this year after not only re-signing Matthew Stafford but also bringing in veteran receiver Davante Adams, who will get to finish out his NFL career in the same state where he played his college ball.

Getting Adams to replace Cooper Kupp in the offense is going to be a fascinating change to watch unfold, but it’s not really the offense that needs attention early on in the 2025 NFL Draft for this current Rams team. The defensive side of the ball needs some help on the back end, especially at cornerback. The Rams are in an awkward spot in the NFL Draft order but someone like Maxwell Hairston could make sense here with his overall length, speed, and traits at the position.