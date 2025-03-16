2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

27. Baltimore Ravens: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

There are a few teams in the NFL that feel like they are in the NFL equivalent of “extra time” in soccer, and the Baltimore Ravens are one of them. It feels like the Ravens have been in this window of opportunity for the last handful of years, and at some point, the house of cards is going to start falling. How can Baltimore continually fortify its roster and prevent that eventual collapse?

Make sure your pass rush is always bringing guys in waves.

The Ravens got some great production last season from Kyle Van Noy but Baltimore needs a young, cost-effective option opposite Odafe Oweh to bring heat off the edge. They would be getting extremely lucky here to have James Pearce Jr. falling into their laps. There was a point at which many people thought he could be the #1 overall pick.

28. Detroit Lions: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

What are we supposed to do here? Grey Zabel is already off the board so the Detroit Lions have to go a different direction. Despite all of their injuries last year defensively, I still feel like the interior offensive line is the move here.

The Lions officially lost Kevin Zeitler in NFL Free Agency as the veteran guard bolted for the Tennessee Titans. After losing Zeitler, the situation on the interior offensive line is something to monitor even more closely because Graham Glasgow is also a free agent next offseason.

Offensive guards are expensive in today’s NFL, so getting a Day 1 starter at one of those positions in the NFL Draft is huge. The Lions have been such a well-oiled machine offensively the last few years, and it’s already going to sting to lose Ben Johnson. They can’t have a liability at guard on top of it.