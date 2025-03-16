2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs did make a move to sign Jaylon Moore at the left tackle position but there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be hedging their bets at that position. For whatever reason, finding any sort of sustained success at left tackle has been impossible for the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes came into the NFL, and they’ve tried just about everything.

Jaylon Moore might wind up being a nice long-term option for them but it feels more like they are just grasping at straws. Josh Simmons, on the other hand, was potentially tracking to be the best offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft before an injury knocked him down last season. His stock might have taken a tumble but the scouting report stays the same.

With Patrick Mahomes just now entering his 30s, the Chiefs are going to have to emphasize protecting their guy and doing whatever it takes to make that happen.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

When you win the Super Bowl by only sending your front four the entire game, you’ve got to do whatever it takes to preserve that level of ridiculous pass rush success. Vic Fangio is the best defensive coordinator in football and the Eagles need to do anything within their power to make sure he has every asset he possibly needs to keep this run going.

As dominant as the Eagles’ defense was last season, there’s no reason to think they can’t win back-to-back Super Bowls. Not that one draft pick is going to keep the streak alive, but I do love the idea of this team going after the top EDGE player on the board here especially after the loss of Josh Sweat in NFL free agency.

Not only did the Eagles lose Sweat (Cardinals) but they also lost defensive lineman Milton Williams and we could see them limit themselves to DL or EDGE with this selection just based on those two losses alone.