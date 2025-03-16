2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
35. Tennessee Titans: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
38. New England Patriots: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
39. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
40. New Orleans Saints: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
41. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
44. Dallas Cowboys: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
45. Indianapolis Colts: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
46. Atlanta Falcons: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
47. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
51. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
52. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
54. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
57. Carolina Panthers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
58. Houston Texans: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
59. Baltimore Ravens: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
60. Detroit Lions: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DL, Oregon
62. Buffalo Bills: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
At this stage of the game, the only clue we have about the Cleveland Browns' plans at the quarterback position include Kenny Pickett's arrival in NFL Free Agency. But what was it that got Myles Garrett to re-sign to basically end his career with the Browns. And Garrett has given some hints about the Browns giving him some direction on the QB position, and I'm slightly doubting it has anything to do with Jaxson Dart. Or Pickett, for that matter.
So for now, we just continue to speculate, but Dart was impressive at the Senior Bowl and is quickly ascending up NFL Draft boards, or at least that's my read on his situation.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the top breakout rookies in the NFL last year in Brian Thomas Jr. and in this 2025 NFL mock draft they get another receiver to pair with him in Luther Burden. After moving on from the likes of Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, anad others, the Jags are resetting in the playmaker department and Burden could be a big-time addition for them.
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be in the market for even more at the running back in the 2025 NFL Draft but they might be pushing that need down the board a bit after the additions of Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams. If a player as good as TreVeyon Henderson is sitting there for them in the second round, however, they might not be able to pass.
The Seattle Seahawks have added a handful of new core players offensively but the trade of DK Metcalf has created a void in the "X" receiver department. Jayden Higgins could be a perfect long-term replacement here in the second.