2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

34. New York Giants: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

35. Tennessee Titans: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

39. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

40. New Orleans Saints: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

41. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

44. Dallas Cowboys: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

45. Indianapolis Colts: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

46. Atlanta Falcons: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

54. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

57. Carolina Panthers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

58. Houston Texans: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

59. Baltimore Ravens: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

60. Detroit Lions: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DL, Oregon

62. Buffalo Bills: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

At this stage of the game, the only clue we have about the Cleveland Browns' plans at the quarterback position include Kenny Pickett's arrival in NFL Free Agency. But what was it that got Myles Garrett to re-sign to basically end his career with the Browns. And Garrett has given some hints about the Browns giving him some direction on the QB position, and I'm slightly doubting it has anything to do with Jaxson Dart. Or Pickett, for that matter.

So for now, we just continue to speculate, but Dart was impressive at the Senior Bowl and is quickly ascending up NFL Draft boards, or at least that's my read on his situation.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the top breakout rookies in the NFL last year in Brian Thomas Jr. and in this 2025 NFL mock draft they get another receiver to pair with him in Luther Burden. After moving on from the likes of Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, anad others, the Jags are resetting in the playmaker department and Burden could be a big-time addition for them.

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be in the market for even more at the running back in the 2025 NFL Draft but they might be pushing that need down the board a bit after the additions of Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams. If a player as good as TreVeyon Henderson is sitting there for them in the second round, however, they might not be able to pass.

The Seattle Seahawks have added a handful of new core players offensively but the trade of DK Metcalf has created a void in the "X" receiver department. Jayden Higgins could be a perfect long-term replacement here in the second.