2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The New York Giants are in a very interesting position because they could still come away from NFL Free Agency with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, potentially. Then again, they could also come away from free agency with Joe Flacco…I do think we’re going to see the Giants make a play for a veteran and a draft pick this offseason, but it doesn’t have to be the 3rd overall pick.

If the Giants miss out on Cam Ward, it’ll be interesting to see what they really think about Shedeur Sanders and whether they believe he’s worth the 3rd overall pick. Let’s dream for a moment that the Giants land Aaron Rodgers on a short-term deal. That would allow them to punt the QB situation to next offseason and keep building the talent around the quarterback.

Getting Travis Hunter to pair with Malik Nabers or play corner would be huge for this team regardless of where he starts.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots will continue to be one of the most boring teams in these 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios because they have one of the most obvious needs and courses of action as a result. The Patriots weren’t able to get a seat at the Chris Godwin table and they obviously missed out on trading for DK Metcalf, so does that put wide receiver on the radar with this pick?

Maybe, but only if Travis Hunter is available. The Patriots don’t need to over-complicate this potential pick. The idea of Will Campbell is so entrenched in everyone’s minds already that it almost feels like you can pencil him into New England’s lineup for 2025 and beyond. Campbell was outstanding at LSU and should be an effective Day 1 starter at the next level.

Is this pick going to catch anyone off guard? No, but he would join a new core of players for the Patriots that includes Maye as well as incoming big-money free agent defensive lineman Milton Williams.