2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and are moving forward with the Justin Fields era, giving him a contract with $40 million in guaranteed money. As far as quarterbacks go nowadays, the deal for Fields is relatively modest. With that being said, first-year GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have put plenty of chips on the table for Fields, the former first-round pick out of Ohio State.

In order for Fields to have success, the Jets are going to have to fortify the offensive line. They already have a couple of former first-round picks in Olu Fashanu (LT) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (RG) but the right tackle position was vacated when Morgan Moses left in free agency for the Patriots. Veteran Tyron Smith has hit free agency as well, and there’s no indication he’s coming back.

Armand Membou was extremely impressive at both the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine and could be a no-brainer for the Jets with this selection.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

There are a couple of teams that we just can’t talk ourselves into making different picks right now when it comes to 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios in round one, and the Carolina Panthers are one of them. The Panthers need help off the edge after attacking the defensive line in a big way in NFL Free Agency with the additions of Bobby Brown III and Ter’Shawn Wharton.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero needs more chess pieces on that side of the ball and the Panthers are slowly building something for him, but getting a player like Walker could really set this defensive front off.

He can play all over the formation – literally. He got reps on the interior defensive line, off the edge, at off-ball linebacker, and even in the “STAR” defensive back position in Kirby Smart’s defense.