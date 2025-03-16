2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

13. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Miami Dolphins struck gold last year in free agency with the addition of Jonnu Smith, who wound up being way more productive than I think anyone anticipated. Part of the reason for that is because the Dolphins’ offense is perfectly suited for a tight end who can make plays after the catch, which is why I think the long-term play there could be Tyler Warren if he’s still on the board at this point.

Warren is a versatile chess piece offensively who not only can play in-line tight end, but he can also take carries out of the backfield. He’s a former quarterback and just a really natural playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Getting him into the mix of Mike McDaniel’s offense in tandem with Smith for a year and then cutting him loose in year two is an awesome long-term play by the Dolphins.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

As everyone predicted, the Indianapolis Colts are going to wind up being one of the most interesting teams of the entire 2025 offseason. The Colts went and brought in former first-round pick Daniel Jones at the quarterback position and in Shane Steichen’s offense, is anyone going to be surprised if he beats Anthony Richardson for the job outright?

Although the Colts may not have the most enviable situation from the outside looking in, they already have a rather enviable situation when it comes to playing quarterback in their offense. The Colts have no shortage of skill position talent and they could get yet another jolt here in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Adding a playmaker at tight end like Colston Loveland would give whoever is playing QB for the Colts a plethora of options to spread the ball to when they’re not turning around and handing the ball off to Jonathan Taylor.