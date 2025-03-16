2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

15. Atlanta Falcons: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

We’ve finally started to see a little effort on the part of the Atlanta Falcons toward building up the defense in the 2025 offseason. To be fair, bringing in Leonard Floyd (who has a connection to head coach Raheem Morris) and Divine Deablo is not exactly moving the needle all that much, but it’s a start to the offseason.

The Falcons lost former second-round safety Richie Grant in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers and there are a couple of first-round safeties they could target to replace him. Malaki Starks would be a bit of fan service here over Nick Emmanwori, but he might be the better all-around fit for Morris’s defense with his coverage abilities.

Emmanwori is much more of the chess piece type of player by comparison. The Falcons might not be able to go wrong either way.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Nobody is going to be trying to play the role of copycat this offseason more than Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. Gannon was hired away from the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won the Super Bowl without sending a single blitz at Patrick Mahomes. How does that happen? You get a bunch of dawgs on your defensive line who can win one-on-one matchups.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, a former transfer from Michigan State, can do exactly that. He's a tough one for interior offensive linemen to handle with his incredible strength and wingspan (over 34-inch arms). Not only can he win with his length but his upper-body strength and leverage give him a consistent advantage over interior linemen who typically lack the same type of length.