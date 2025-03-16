2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

As I sit here and type this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are close to finalizing long-term contracts for wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Nobody is going to be happier this offseason than Joe Burrow. Burrow has his entire offensive core returning for 2025 and beyond, but the defense in Cincinnati needs work.

This unit was unquestionably the reason why one of the top offenses in football couldn’t even reach the playoffs. Well, the defense stinking it up as well as the Bengals inexplicably losing to the Patriots in Week 1…

Regardless, Al Golden is the new man in charge of that unit and he needs some dudes for his defensive front. With Trey Hendrickson asking for a new deal or a trade and Sam Hubbard retiring, a player like Georgia’s Mykel Williams could be the perfect fit in round one.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Things have been bizarre already this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. They have almost completely gutted the offensive side of the ball by trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders as well as sending DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Franchise legend Tyler Lockett was a salary cap casualty.

It’s obviously going to be a new era for the Seahawks in 2025 with Sam Darnold coming in as the team’s new starting quarterback following his masterful year with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold will still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get the ball to, but he’s not going to have much time back there to throw if John Schneider doesn’t upgrade the offensive line in front of him.

Kelvin Banks could slot in next to Charles Cross as the Seahawks’ left guard and upgrade one of the team’s worst units from last season.