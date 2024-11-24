2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Let’s just go through some of the Kansas City Chiefs’ receivers currently and try to figure out who will still be around next season.
DeAndre Hopkins? Probably not. Mecole Hardman? Maybe, but he could be upgraded. JuJu Smith-Schuster? They could live without him. Skyy Moore? Not likely. Hollywood Brown? Probably not.
The Chiefs will undoubtedly have bigger fish to fry than wide receiver in next year’s draft, but even after taking Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, a consistent route runner and chain mover like Emeka Egbuka could be a godsend for this team.
They have guys with speed to take the top off. They have a player they can feature in Rashee Rice. Emeka Egbuka would be that player who is always finding his way open and moving the chains for Patrick Mahomes in big moments.
32. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
We’ve talked about this a number of times before, but the Detroit Lions have every reason to just strengthen their strengths this offseason. Their roster is one of the most well-rounded and complete in the NFL already, and adding big men with cost control who can start for five years and beyond could be just a cheat code for this team.
Big contracts are already starting to be handed out by the Lions and one position group whose price is increasing rapidly is on the interior offensive line. We saw former Lion Jonah Jackson get paid a lot of money by the LA Rams recently.
The Lions have been able to live without him, but drafting and developing here is critical. Getting a potential Day 1 starter like Jonah Savaiinaea in the first round (especially on the back end) would be a steal for Detroit and would give them cost-effective hogs in the middle of that offensive line to keep the operation humming.