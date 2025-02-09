2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Losing former offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are again going to be having a new playcaller. The Bucs feel like a perfect example of a good-not-great team. They won 10 games in 2024 and won the NFC South yet again, but in each of the last two seasons, the Bucs have lost in the first or second round of the postseason.

Baker Mayfield is a good QB, but he’s not an elite passer and probably isn’t good enough to eventually lead them to a Super Bowl. However, the Bucs are in a good spot to again win the NFC South in 2025, especially if they are able to get someone like Jalon Walker from Georgia. Someone who could rush the passer and play inside linebacker, Walker could be a very valuable piece for the defense, which is missing some juice.

Offensively, the Buccaneers also have some interesting decisions to make - do they bring Chris Godwin back in free agency? How do they eventually prepare the WR room for the long-term? Mike Evans had another 1,000-yard season, but he is getting old, and Godwin would be coming off of a dislocated ankle…

20. Chicago Bears (via DEN) - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Chicago Bears accepted a trade down offer with the Denver Broncos, so now they’re set to select at pick 20 in this NFL Mock Draft. They’ll grab Derrick Harmon, the talented defensive tackle from Oregon.

The Bears are missing another player along their defensive line, and I would venture to guess that the team is actually going to be a bit aggressive in free agency in trying to fix their offensive line. Chicago has money to spend and a respectable free agent OL class.

Ben Johnson is the team’s head coach now, so you know he’s going to want a hefty investment into the OL. The Johnson hire was clearly made to get the most out of Caleb Williams and the offense, and it finally seems like the Bears are catching up to the rest of the NFL in this regard.

Derrick Harmon could come in and immediately start for Chicago, and with how talented the other offenses in the NFC North are, Chicago’s already strong defense needs to stay that way. While the popular pick might be someone along the offensive line, the DL is also an area that needs some attention.