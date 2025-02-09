2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Houston Texans could easily reunite CJ Stroud and Emeka Egbuka. The two were both at Ohio State in the 2022 college football season, and the Texans do need more WR help. Stefon Diggs was probably only a one-year option, and Tank Dell suffered yet another major injury. Right now, the Texans have Nico Collins and not much else.

Emeka Egbuka would be a very strong fit on this offense. He’s a good blocker, can run routes, and has great hands. He probably still has some chemistry left with Stroud from their days at OSU, and seeing as how rocky the Texans’ offense was at times in 2024, it makes some sense to give Stroud more weapons.

Houston also needs to get better along the interior of their offensive line as well, so that could be another huge area of need for this team heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason. Egbuka to the Texans make a lot of sense.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Rams seem to be in a bit of a pickle. Cooper Kupp is going to be traded, and that was announced by the player himself. It’s clear that Kupp disagrees with the Rams’ intention to trade him, and we even saw Matthew Stafford’s wife sound off on this.

With the Rams’ recent success in rebuilding for the future while remaining competitive, you have to wonder if this is going to spill into the WR and QB positions with potential moves with Kupp and Stafford.

It really would not shock me to see both players traded this coming offseason. Right now, though, the Rams are picking 26th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and do not have a clear-cut path to a franchise QB this season.

It may benefit them to continue building up the young talent on offense and figuring out a long-term plan at the QB position. Coltston Loveland is still on the board here at the bottom of the first round, so the Los Angeles Rams make the move and bring in yet another young player on offense for the long-term.