2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

29. Cleveland Browns (via WAS) - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Major trade alert! The Washington Commanders are going to send a couple of picks in this year’s draft plus some other capital to acquire stud pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns do trade Garrett and meet his demands in this mock draft, so Cleveland is going to come away with quite a few picks in this mock.

They’ll take Armand Membou from Missouri in their second pick in the first round. Membou might kick inside at the next level, and that’s totally fine. Since there isn’t a path for the Browns to easily find a franchise QB in 2025, building up the trenches is a smart place to start, and you have to figure that GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski may be on their last straws in their roles.

Trading Myles Garrett would be a bold move, but for the long-term viability of this franchise, getting a ton of capital for a player who is clearly unhappy would make some sense. Garrett to the Commanders in this mock draft while the Browns take Membou.

30. Buffalo Bills - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills saw their QB, Josh Allen, win his first MVP award. It’s definitely been a bit of a controversial fallout, as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens was more efficient in just about every metric. Some have said that this is a bit of a charity MVP for Allen, and I would tend to agree.

The Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this year. Buffalo is missing some talent in the secondary and could use some younger blood along the defensive line. Walter Nolen from Ole Miss is an explosive player and would be a great selection for the Bills here at the bottom of the first round.

Many did think Buffalo wasn’t going to be nearly as good this year as they were, which is a huge credit to their GM, Brandon Beane.

The Bills could also address Josh Allen’s contract this offseason and give him a bit of a raise.