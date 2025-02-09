2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Would this come as a shock to anyone? No, absolutely not. Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman has been among the best GMs in the NFL for quite some time now, and he’s not operating with some sort of secret formula. Roseman simply knows what positions need to be solid for a team to sustain success in the NFL.

Philly does have some defensive free agents this coming offseason. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat are free agents along their DL. Stud inside linebacker Zack Baun is also a free agent. This could open up some space along their front, so I went with Kenneth Grant from Michigan.

Roseman has done a great job being proactive along their defensive line for years now, and their DL does look a lot different from even two years ago when they appeared in Super Bowl LIX.

Don’t be surprised if we see another Howie Roseman masterclass in the 2025 NFL Draft.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

As of now, the Kansas City Chiefs are picking 32nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. This will stay the same if they defeat the Philadephia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs do have some roster needs even if they do win the Super Bowl. The team needs a franchise left tackle, some wide receiver and tight end help, and even more secondary help.

Safety Justin Reid is a free agent in 2025, and the Chiefs are not going to be flush with cap space. KC could look to draft someone like Jahdae Barron, the defensive back from Texas. Barron can play all over the secondary and would be a perfect player to thrive in Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses.

In fact, this might be a perfect fit. Chiefs’ fans may prefer to see something on offense, but Barron might just be too good to pass up here. If the Chiefs can beat the Eagles, they will become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row. The Eagles are back in the big game for the second time in three seasons.