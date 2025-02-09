2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
34. New York Giants - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
35. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
37. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
38. New England Patriots - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
39. Chicago Bears - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
40. New Orleans Saints - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
41. Chicago Bears - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
42. New York Jets - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
43. San Francisco 49ers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
44. Carolina Panthers (via DAL) - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
45. Indianapolis Colts - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
46. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
47. Arizona Cardinals - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
48. Miami Dolphins - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
50. Seattle Seahawks - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
51. Chicago Bears (via DEN) - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
54. Green Bay Packers - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
57. Carolina Panthers - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
60. Detroit Lions - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
61. Cleveland Browns (via WAS) - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
62. Buffalo Bills - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
63. Philadelphia Eagles - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
64. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
We definitely saw some notable selections in the second round of this mock draft. The Tennessee Titans use their second-round pick on Jalen Milroe, the dual-threat, dynamic quarterback from Alabama. The Cleveland Browns continue building for the future with younger players and look to replace Nick Chubb with UNC running back Omarion Hampton.
Later on, we see the Cleveland Browns in some of their return from the Myles Garrett hypothetical trade snag Quinn Ewers from Texas. Ewers could be a fun, developmental prospect for Kevin Stefanski.
Another AFC North team also gets in on the fun with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback. If nothing else, there could be some half-decent value in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the QB class. The first-round prospects are really nothing special, but you do have to wonder if this generation's Derek Carr is somewhere in the mid-rounds.
With the lack of top-end talent in the NFL Draft this year, the second round could be the sweet spot.
Let's get into the third round now.