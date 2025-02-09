2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

34. New York Giants - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

35. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

37. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

38. New England Patriots - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

39. Chicago Bears - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

40. New Orleans Saints - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

41. Chicago Bears - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

42. New York Jets - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

43. San Francisco 49ers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

44. Carolina Panthers (via DAL) - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

45. Indianapolis Colts - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

46. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

47. Arizona Cardinals - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

50. Seattle Seahawks - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

51. Chicago Bears (via DEN) - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

54. Green Bay Packers - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

57. Carolina Panthers - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

60. Detroit Lions - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

61. Cleveland Browns (via WAS) - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

62. Buffalo Bills - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

63. Philadelphia Eagles - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

64. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

We definitely saw some notable selections in the second round of this mock draft. The Tennessee Titans use their second-round pick on Jalen Milroe, the dual-threat, dynamic quarterback from Alabama. The Cleveland Browns continue building for the future with younger players and look to replace Nick Chubb with UNC running back Omarion Hampton.

Later on, we see the Cleveland Browns in some of their return from the Myles Garrett hypothetical trade snag Quinn Ewers from Texas. Ewers could be a fun, developmental prospect for Kevin Stefanski.

Another AFC North team also gets in on the fun with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback. If nothing else, there could be some half-decent value in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the QB class. The first-round prospects are really nothing special, but you do have to wonder if this generation's Derek Carr is somewhere in the mid-rounds.

With the lack of top-end talent in the NFL Draft this year, the second round could be the sweet spot.

Let's get into the third round now.