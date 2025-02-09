2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 3

65. New York Giants - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

67. Cleveland Browns - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

68. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

69. New England Patriots - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Savion Williams, WR, TCU

71. New Orleans Saints - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

72. Chicago Bears - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

73. Las Vegas Raiders - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

74. Carolina Panthers - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

75. San Francisco 49ers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

76. Dallas Cowboys - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

77. New England Patriots - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

78. Arizona Cardinals - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

79. Washington Commanders - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

80. Indianapolis Colts - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

82. Seattle Seahawks - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

85. Denver Broncos - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

87. Green Bay Packers - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

89. Houston Texans - Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia

90. Los Angeles Rams - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

91. Baltimore Ravens - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

92. New York Jets - Omar Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

93. New Orleans Saints - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

94. Cleveland Browns - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

95. Philadelphia Eagles - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

96. Kansas City Chiefs - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

97. Minnesota Vikings - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

98. Miami Dolphins - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

99. San Francisco 49ers - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

100. Los Angeles Rams - Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

101. Detroit Lions - Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

How about the Los Angeles Rams? The team uses their third-round pick here in this NFL Mock Draft to grab Will Howard, the quarterback from Ohio State. The Rams do have to put a long-term QB plan in place when Matthew Stafford eventually retires or when the Rams are ready to move on. When you think about it, the team is set to trade Cooper Kupp, so that could signal the end of this current era.

And the Rams do have a ton of good, young players. But they do not have one of those players at the QB spot. We also saw the New Orleans Saints use their third-round pick on Kyle McCord from Syracuse. You do have to wonder if one of these mid-round QBs can end up with a better shot to develop than the first-round quarterbacks.

The Detroit Lions finish off our latest mock draft with Oronde Gadsden II, and interesting offensive selection. Gadsden could be another fun weapon on offense for the Lions, a team that lost Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears.