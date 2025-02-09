2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 3
65. New York Giants - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
67. Cleveland Browns - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
68. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
69. New England Patriots - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Savion Williams, WR, TCU
71. New Orleans Saints - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
72. Chicago Bears - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
73. Las Vegas Raiders - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
74. Carolina Panthers - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
75. San Francisco 49ers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
76. Dallas Cowboys - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
77. New England Patriots - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
78. Arizona Cardinals - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
79. Washington Commanders - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
80. Indianapolis Colts - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
82. Seattle Seahawks - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
85. Denver Broncos - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
87. Green Bay Packers - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
89. Houston Texans - Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia
90. Los Angeles Rams - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
91. Baltimore Ravens - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
92. New York Jets - Omar Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
93. New Orleans Saints - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
94. Cleveland Browns - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
95. Philadelphia Eagles - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
96. Kansas City Chiefs - Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
97. Minnesota Vikings - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
98. Miami Dolphins - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
99. San Francisco 49ers - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
100. Los Angeles Rams - Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame
101. Detroit Lions - Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
How about the Los Angeles Rams? The team uses their third-round pick here in this NFL Mock Draft to grab Will Howard, the quarterback from Ohio State. The Rams do have to put a long-term QB plan in place when Matthew Stafford eventually retires or when the Rams are ready to move on. When you think about it, the team is set to trade Cooper Kupp, so that could signal the end of this current era.
And the Rams do have a ton of good, young players. But they do not have one of those players at the QB spot. We also saw the New Orleans Saints use their third-round pick on Kyle McCord from Syracuse. You do have to wonder if one of these mid-round QBs can end up with a better shot to develop than the first-round quarterbacks.
The Detroit Lions finish off our latest mock draft with Oronde Gadsden II, and interesting offensive selection. Gadsden could be another fun weapon on offense for the Lions, a team that lost Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears.