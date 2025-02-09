2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

3. New York Giants - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward falls into the laps of the New York Giants at pick three, and they can’t pass up him. Woof, where do we begin with the Giants? Perhaps the worst-run team in the NFL, this franchise has made a series of horrific mistakes over the last couple of years.

They extended Daniel Jones two offseasons ago on a four-year, $160 million deal. That was a fireable offense. They also let Saquon Barkley walk out the door in free agency last offseason, and the argument from GM Joe Schoen was that, and I am paraphrasing here, ‘are we paying a QB $40 million a year to hand off to a $12 million per year running back?’

And again last offseason, the Giants passed up on all of Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr in favor of Malik Nabers. This team is being run totally backwards, so they have to hope and pray that Cam Ward can develop into a QB good enough to allow Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to keep their respective jobs.

The Giants probably have to get into the postseason in 2025 or have to show quite a bit of promise while predominantly starting Ward to keep their jobs into 2026.

4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The New England Patriots got rid of Jerod Mayo after one season on the job - it was the right move by fire. Mayo’s tenure was a disaster, so they pivoted and corrected their mistake by hiring Mike Vrabel, someone who was very much inside the ‘Patriot Way’ but also made his own mark outside of the organization.

Vrabel is surely going to want to prioritize the trenches - the offensive line was horrific in 2024 and the defensive line could use another player or two. With Mason Graham still on the board, the Patriots make the move.

I would firmly expect this team to be aggressive in free agency in trying to upgrade the offensive line and the wide receiver room as well.