2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to have lucked into Liam Coen as their new head coach. Coen was going to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator on a new contract, but at the last second, the Jags fired GM Trent Baalke, who seemed to be the roadblock in this.

Coen then decided he wanted to coach the Jaguars. It was a whirlwind of a story to follow and it kind of happened very quickly. Now that the Jags have some direction for 2025 and maybe beyond, they can work on bettering their roster for the coming season.

One player that could fit them like a glove is Travis Hunter, the do-it-all Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado. Playing both CB and WR at a high level, the Jaguars may be able to deploy Hunter in a similar way in Jacksonville.

They do have to be careful to not put too much wear on his tires, but he does have NFL-caliber talent at both positions. Hunter to the Jags at pick five in this NFL Mock Draft.

6. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

At pick six, the Cleveland Browns are taking Mykel Williams from Georgia. You can probably guess what major trade we have in store for you later on if the Browns are using this pick on a pass-rusher…

The Browns have been in the news quite a bit lately, as several weeks ago, QB Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles tendon again. And then just recently, stud pass-rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade.

Cleveland would benefit from just blowing this thing up and resetting. The only issue with that is the lack of QB talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. Them trading down for some extra capital might be the move here, so they take Williams from Georgia to fill the void left by you know who…