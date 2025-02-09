2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

It will be quite interesting to follow what the New York Jets plan on doing this coming offseason. And this especially pertains to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, their two most notable players. To be fair to the previous regime, there are a lot of talented young players. Joe Douglas knew what he was doing in the NFL Draft, but some of his other moves just did not work out.

If you ask me, the Jets definitely need to move on from one of Rodgers or Adams and have to find a long-term QB solution. Their new GM is Darren Mougey, who was previously with the Denver Broncos, and their new head coach is Aaron Glenn, who played for the Jets.

The first draft pick of this new era is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who could be a nice compliment to Garrett Wilson or could be the go-to guy if Wilson forces his way out.

8. Dallas Cowboys (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Trade! In the most Dallas Cowboys’ move ever, they trade up a few slots for Ashton Jeanty, the talented running back from Boise State. Their new head coach is Brian Schottenheimer, and they kind of went backward into this hire after letting Mike McCarthy walk out the door.

The Cowboys are a mess, but the long-time NFL assistant in Schottenheimer will probably be very motivated to prove people wrong in Dallas. Honestly, it’s a good thing that McCarthy got out when he did…

Dallas needs a bell-cow running back even with the solid play from Rico Dowdle in 2024. They opt to take Jeanty to give Dak Prescott and elite weapon out of the backfield. With how much of an unknown Jerry Jones is, I am not even sure he knows what he'll do next to this franchise.

You kind of have to feel bad for Cowboys' fans.