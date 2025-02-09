2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New Orleans Saints are a total mess. They are in cap hell and just need to keep acquiring young talent. With how bad of a job GM Mickey Loomis has done in recent years, I have no idea how the Saints’ powers that be think that he can turn this thing around.

The momentum seems to indicate that Kellen Moore is going to be the team’s new head coach, and it truly would only be fair to Moore if he got a very long leash to help the Saints in turning this thing around.

They have years of cap-cleanup to do and need some key positions filled. Will Campbell is a safe pick with the ninth overall selection.

10. Denver Broncos (via CHI) - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Denver Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton recently chatted with Kay Adams and seemed to indicate that the team is going to pursue a ‘joker’ at the tight end or running back position. Well, the one player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft who could fill this role is Tyler Warren from Penn State.

Warren is the best tight end in a very deep TE class. In fact, this TE class is almost historically deep. The Broncos have to trade up 10 picks into the Chicago Bears’ 10th overall slot. Warren immediately comes into the lineup as the team’s most dynamic weapon and could form an instant connection with Bo Nix.

And mind you, Nix threw for a whopping 29 touchdown passes in his rookie season, which is an insane number given the lack of weapons the team had to use in 2024. Watch out for the Broncos to make an astronomical leap in 2025. Sean Payton has this team cooking with gas, folks.