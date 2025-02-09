2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins have to figure out how to win in the cold weather. This isn’t just some silly trope that people use to try and bash the team - it is absolutely a fact that the Dolphins are not a good football team when it gets a little bit chilly.

The unfortunate thing here is that their QB, Tua Tagovailoa, is not someone who can be leading an NFL franchise when it gets to be late November and into December. He’s undersized with an average arm and a huge injury history.



At this point, Tagovailoa is a perfectly average QB who will perform based on what is around him. I guess in the meantime until the Dolphins realize he isn’t a legitimate franchise QB, they can build up their trenches. Kelvin Banks Jr is the pick here for Miami with the 13th selection in this NFL Mock Draft.

Miami isn’t going to win a Super Bowl with Tua Tagovailoa under center or this current roster. They’ll be stuck in the ‘good not great’ tier until something major changes, but Banks is a solid pick at a position of need, so you can’t go wrong with this selection.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Indianapolis Colts probably had Tyler Warren in mind, as they are missing a legitimate tight end, but the secondary has also been a unit that GM Chris Ballard has shockingly neglected for years now. Perhaps in 2025, that changes. Ballard has to be on his last chance, right?

He’s got a career losing record as the Colts’ GM and still does not have a franchise QB on the team. It would not shock me to see the Colts bringing in a high-end veteran QB to push Anthony Richardson a bit. With that being said, the defense is still an area of need.

Malaki Starks is the talented safety from Georgia and is the team’s pick with the 14th overall selection. Perhaps some better play on the backend is coming with the selection of Starks and Lou Anarumo now running the show on defense.