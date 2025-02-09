2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

15. Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Atlanta Falcons will be handing the keys to Michael Penix Jr in 2025. If the Falcons had Penix in mind even before they signed Kirk Cousins, well, why did they sign Kirk Cousins…?

This team has had an interesting last year. They handed Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency and shockingly used their eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Penix. The Falcons definitely got bashed for these two moves, but if nothing else, you really can’t fault GM Terry Fontenot for putting in place what he thought was immediate QB production and a long-term QB answer.

Cousins ended up enduring a very brutal stretch of play, which paved the way for Penix to get some starts at the end of the year. The Falcons are now likely cutting Cousins when the new league year begins, so Penix will get to prove that he can be the guy.

And with how solid the offensive personnel is, Atlanta can and should address their defense. They take James Pearce Jr and get some young juice along the defensive line, which is something they are desperately missing. The Falcons also hired Jeff Ulbrich to be their new defensive coordinator, so this unit could turn around quickly in 2025.

Pearce Jr is a safe and smart selection for Terry Fontenot and the Falcons.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Arizona Cardinals simply need more talent on their roster. Giving Kyler Murray some more protection is a wise idea. Tyler Booker is a sure-fire pick at guard and is going to be a long-term fixture along their offensive line for years to come. The Cardinals won just four games in 2023 but won eight in 2024, doubling their win total.

With another strong offseason, the Cardinals could probably squeak out another win or two in 2025. The team seems to be flying under the radar a bit, and with a bit of uncertainty with literally every other team in the NFC West, Arizona may have a legitimate shot to make some actual progress in the division.

The Cardinals’ GM is Monti Ossenfort, and he’s got this team right on the cusp of the postseason if he can put together a stronger offseason in the coming months. Tyler Booker is a wise selection.